PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, ballroom or country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
Saddle Up seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
For details or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Annual barbecue set for October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children; parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
QUARTZ HILL
QHHS reunion events planned
Three days of events are planned for Quartz Hill High School classes from 1967 to 1974.
A meet-and-greet will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., Oct. 21, at Lazy T Ranch, 4218 Elizabeth Lake Road in Leona Valley. Dinner will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., Oct. 22, in the Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. A live band and classic cars will be featured. An Old-Timers Barbecue is planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oct. 23, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the fairgrounds.
The dinner will cost $85, payable through Zelle or Paypal, using the email address qhreunion22@yahoo.com, which also is where details are available. The Facebook page is QHHS Class of ‘72 50th reunion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.