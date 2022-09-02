PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, ballroom or country.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
Annual car show, poker run set
Vets4Veterans will hold its 11th annual Classic Car & Motorcycle Show and poker run beginning at noon, Sept. 18, at Poncitlán Square, 38315 Ninth St. East.
The poker run begins at 9 a.m. at Antelope Valley Harley-Davidson, 1759 West Ave. J-12 in Lancaster.
The $25 registration includes the car show and poker run entry. Food trucks, a kids zone, craft vendors, music and a raffle are planned.
Go to www.AVVets4Veterans.org for details.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
