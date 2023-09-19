LAKE LOS ANGELES
Neighborhood Watch
The Lake Los Angeles Community Neighborhood and Business Watch group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at M&G’s Restaurant, 40134 170th St. East.
Deputies will be available to address questions.
PALMDALE
AV Republican Women
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will resume their monthly meetings on at noon today at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 905 Club Rancho Drive.
Lunch is $30. Discussion will include changes to the California Republican Women Federated.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
LANCASTER
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
TEHACHAPI
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
