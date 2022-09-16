PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
QUARTZ HILL
VFW post plans VA outreach
Quartz Hill VFW Post 3000, 4342 West Ave. L, is hosting a Veterans Administration outreach from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
The event, open to veterans, will have representatives from the LA VA Regional Office, Bakersfield National Cemetery, Veteran Peer Access Network and Antelope Valley College.
Visit www.facebook.com/vfw3000 for details.
LANCASTER
Elks lodge to hold fish fry
The Lancaster BPO Elks Lodge 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will have a fish fry dinner fundraiser at 5 p.m., Saturday.
All funds raised go to support Elks activities in the Antelope Valley.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625.
Greek Food Festival planned
The Antelope Valley Greek Food Festival will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
Go to www.agreekfest.com for details.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
