LANCASTER
Toastmasters to meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Iris & Daylily Society meeting
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment, meets from 1 to 3 p.m., on the third Saturday of each month, in members’ gardens.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Retired teachers to award grants
The Antelope Valley Retired Teachers Association will be awarding two $300 grants to teachers working in each educational level: elementary, middle and high school.
The application deadline is Feb. 12. Applications can be obtained through a school administrator.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
LEONA VALLEY
Membership open for Sertoma
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, call Jan at 661-270-9268 or email 1grannyjanny@att.net
