PALMDALE
Assembly hopeful speaks
Paul Marsh, a candidate for the 39th District Assembly seat, will be the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Republican Women’s monthly luncheon at noon, Tuesday at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
AARP chapter meets Thursday
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m., on the third Thursday of each month, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, ballroom or country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Get help to deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters gather in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Annual barbecue set for October
The Antelope Valley’s 93rd annual Old Timers barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 23, at the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com for details.
