PALMDALE
Genealogical society
Guest speaker Charlotte Bocage will give a presentation on “How to Write Your Own Story” during the Antelope Valley Genealogical Society monthly meeting at 7 p.m. today at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
The society’s annual daylong seminar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 1661 West Lancaster Blvd. Cost is $45 and includes lunch and a raffle.
For details, call 661-270-0771.
AV Republican Women
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will resume their monthly meetings on at noon Tuesday at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 905 Club Rancho Drive.
Lunch is $30. Discussion will include changes to the California Republican Women Federated.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
AV Quilt Association
The Antelope Valley Quilt Association will have a Mad Hatter-themed welcome back tea on Thursday at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and meeting starts at 6 p.m.
For details, see www.avqa.org, AVQA Festival of Quilts on Facebook, or call (661) 998-9290.
Antelope Valley Beekeepers
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. today at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Cancer support
Antelope Valley Medical Center hosts a cancer support group that meets from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. every second Thursday of the month in the center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
To RSVP, send email to cynthia.dasaad@avmc.org.
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
TEHACHAPI
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St.
Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
