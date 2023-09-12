QUARTZ HILL
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, weather permitting, at George Lane County Park, 5520 West Ave. L-8.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
TEHACHAPI
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
PALMDALE
Genealogical society
Guest speaker Charlotte Bocage will give a presentation on “How to Write Your Own Story” during the Antelope Valley Genealogical Society monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Marie Kerr Park Community Building, 2723-A West Rancho Vista Blvd. (Ave. P).
The society’s annual daylong seminar will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 14, at Lancaster Presbyterian Church, 1661 West Lancaster Blvd. Cost is $45 and includes lunch and a raffle.
For details, call 661-270-0771.
Sister city group
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m. every second and fourth Wednesday of the month at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
LANCASTER
Antelope Valley Beekeepers
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
The group regularly meets on the second Wednesday of the month. Anyone interested is welcome to attend and need not be an active beekeeper.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
AV Quilt Association
The Antelope Valley Quilt Association will have a Mad Hatter-themed welcome back tea on Thursday at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and meeting starts at 6 p.m.
For details, see www.avqa.org, AVQA Festival of Quilts on Facebook, or call (661) 998-9290.
High Desert Ukulele Club
The High Desert Ukulele Club holds meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Black breastfeeding
Antelope Valley Medical Center hosts a Black breastfeeding support group that meets from 11 a.m. to noon every second Tuesday of the month in the center’s Community Resource Center, 44151 15th St. West.
Registration is not required. For details, contact Lauren Snyder at 661-726-6210 or Lauren.Snyder@avmc.org.
Family History Center
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. on the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of the month at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.