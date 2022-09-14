PALMDALE
PALMDALE
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society general meeting offers the second part of a two-part discussion about genealogy technology at 7 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550, or virtually at https://www.avgenealogy.org/
Sister city group gathers today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts a free Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Black Bear Diner, 40026 10th St. West.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
