PALMDALE
Genealogical group
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society general meeting offers the second part of a two-part discussion about genealogy technology at 7 p.m., Sept. 14, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway, Palmdale, CA 93550, or virtually at https://www.avgenealogy.org/
Association of Sister Cities
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition hosts a free Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Black Bear Diner, 40026 10th St. West.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
LANCASTER
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West.
For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
Ukulele club
The High Desert Ukulele Club meets from 5:30 to 7 p.m., on the second Tuesday of the month, at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles. For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
