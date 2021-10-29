PALMDALE
Genealogical Society plans Show and Tell
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m., Nov. 12, in the Lilac Room at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
After a brief business meeting, members will participate in an annual Genealogical Show and Tell. Members and non-members will share their family history, genealogical research, artifacts, documents, or anything they may want to share that helped in their research.
Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
For details, call 661-675-5817.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.