LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
Saddle Up seeks volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2022 session.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
MOJAVE
Elks Lodge feeds first responders
Mojave Elks Lodge No. 2059, 16200 K St., is providing a free pork chops and chicken dinner to all first responders, on Saturday, at the lodge.
The dinner cost for members and guests is $5.
R.S.V.P. with Travis at 661-747-3435.
