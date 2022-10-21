PALMDALE
Divers plan pumpkin-carving
The Antelope Valley Desert Divers will hold their annual underwater pumpkin-carving contest at 9 a.m., Saturday, at the Courson Park pool, 38226 10th St. East.
Send email to avdesertdive@gmail.com for details.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, today, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. Music featured will be a mix of whatever music is requested, ballroom or country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
QUARTZ HILL
QHHS reunion events planned
Three days of events are planned for Quartz Hill High School classes from 1967 to 1974.
A meet-and-greet will take place from 4 to 8 p.m., today, at Lazy T Ranch, 4218 Elizabeth Lake Road, Leona Valley. Dinner will be held from 5 to 10 p.m., Saturday, in the Hunter Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2551 West Ave. H. An Old-Timers Barbecue is set from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, in the Van Dam Pavilion at the fairgrounds.
Email qhreunion22@yahoo.com, for details.
