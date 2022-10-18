PALMDALE
Hofbauer, Donato speak at meeting
Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer and Fran Donato, a candidate for the Antelope Valley-East Kern Water Agency Board, will be the guest speakers at the Antelope Valley Republican Women’s meeting at noon, today, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
Divers plan pumpkin-carving
The Antelope Valley Desert Divers will hold their annual underwater pumpkin-carving contest at 9 p.m., Saturday, at the Courson Park pool, 38226 10th St. East. All certified scuba divers are welcome.
Send email to avdesertdive@gmail.com for details.LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays, at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also conducts Zoom meetings from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks Lodge holds Halloween event
BPO Elks Lodge 1625, 240 East Ave. K, is sponsoring a free Halloween party for the community, on Oct. 31.
For details, call the lodge at 661-942-1625.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
