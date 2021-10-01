PALMDALE
Palmdale High reunion planned
A reunion for graduates of Palmdale High School between 1959 and 1963 will take place at 5 p.m., today, at Gino’s Ristorante, 44960 Valley Central Way in Lancaster.
The event will include a no-host mixer in the patio area.
For details, call Allan Nelson at 661-225-7562.
Stables to hold training event
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stables, 41455 20th St. West, will conduct a volunteer training/orientation from 1 to 4 p.m., Saturday.
Call 661-267-2730, email saddleupvolunteer@gmail.com or go to avsaddleup.org for details.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meeting virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Craft show set this weekend
The Crafty Folks Market will have a craft show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, at the Lancaster Masonic Lodge, 44702 Cedar Ave.
Fall, Halloween and other holiday decorations, jewelry, home decor, custom merchandise, clothing, sweet treats and more will be sold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.