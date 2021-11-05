PALMDALE
Genealogical Society plans Show and Tell
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m., Nov. 10, in the Lilac Room at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
Members will participate in an annual Genealogical Show and Tell. Members and non-members will share their family history, genealogical research, artifacts, documents, or anything they may want to share that helped in their research. Refreshments will be served afterward.
For details, call 661-675-5817.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
LEONA VALLEY
Membership open for Sertoma
Leona Valley Sertoma is seeking new members. Its breakfast meetings take place at 8 a.m., on the first and third Saturdays of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
Call 818-359-4751, email 1grannyjanny@att.net or go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org for details.
