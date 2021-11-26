LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls set tea, boutique
The Lancaster Rainbow Girls will host a Polar Express themed Tea and Boutique, on Dec. 11, at Palmdale Masonic Lodge, 2231 East. Ave. Q.
Doors to the boutique open at noon, and tea begins at 1 p.m.. Ticket purchase not necessary to shop the boutique. Tea tickets are $5, and include tea treats, as well as heartier fare, for lunch.
Also planned are a table decorating contest, a sweet shop, Bitty Bows for babies and a visit from Santa Claus.
Tickets may be purchased at the door, from any Rainbow girl, or by calling Lucetta Kapper at 948-2476..
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Health center needs volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
