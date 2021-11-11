LANCASTER
Elks Hoop Shoot event coming
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, will conduct its annual National Elks Hoop Shoot competition for children in the Lancaster area ages eight to 13 years old from 9 a.m. to noon, Saturday, at the Antelope Valley College Gymnasium, 3041 West Ave. K.
Competitors (girls and boys) are divided into age groups and given the opportunity to shoot 25 free throws for score. Winners will receive a medal and the opportunity to move on to the District event.
Children ages eight and nine compete from 9 to 10 a.m., followed by 10- and 11-year-olds from 10 to 11 a.m. and 12- and 13-year-olds from 11 a.m. to noon.
Competitors are encouraged to arrive one hour before their time slot to register and warm up.
For details, call Glen Campbell at 661-718-8758.
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
