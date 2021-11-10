PALMDALE
Genealogical Society plans Show and Tell
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society meets at 7 p.m., today, in the Lilac Room at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
After a brief business meeting, members will participate in an annual Genealogical Show and Tell. Members and non-members will share their family history, genealogical research, artifacts, documents, or anything they may want to share that helped in their research.
Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
For details, call 661-675-5817.
Sister city group meets today
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., today, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee
4 Vets offered
at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., today, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
Republican women to meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, Nov. 16, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Representatives from the Valley Oasis Domestic Violence Shelter will be the guest speakers.
Lunch is $17.
To make reservations, call 661-274-8533.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursday, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
