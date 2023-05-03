PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans
Mostly clear skies early. Increasing clouds with showers late. Low 43F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 9:40 pm
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m. today at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Topics of discussion are grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
LANCASTER
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m. today.
The group, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
QUARTZ HILL
Quartz Hill Woman’s Club
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m. on the first Wednesday of each month, between September and June, at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive in Lancaster.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
TEHACHAPI
Tehachapi Gandy Dancers
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
