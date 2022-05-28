LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
QUARTZ HILL
CERT training event coming
The Los Angeles County Fire Department and Antelope Valley Community Emergency Response Team will hold a free training event, on the first three Saturdays in June, at the Quartz Hill Library, 5040 West Ave. M-2.
The free course covers emergency preparedness, fire safety, disaster medical operations, light search-and-rescue operations, CERT organization, disaster psychology, terrorism and a course review. A disaster simulation exercise will take place on June 18, the last day of the training.
Go to www.antelopevalleycert.org/register to register. Go to www.antelopevalleycert.org for details.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center is open
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-365-9604 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
