LANCASTER
Family History Center story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m. Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers Support Group
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group discusses decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Old Timers Barbecue
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans
Vets 4 Veterans will meet at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the organization’s office, 1609 East Palmdale Blvd.
The group meets on the first Wednesday of the month.
Topics of discussion are grocery deliveries to 50 veterans every month and expansion of the Vets 4 Veterans Training Program to include several small businesses that are offering apprentice/intern opportunities to local veterans.
The organization also is planning its annual golf tournament in October and will establish a committee for the Vets 4 Veterans Evening of Community Support Dinner in January.
Fill-A-Bag Book Sale
The Friends of the Palmdale Public Library are hosting a Fill-A-Bag Book Sale will be hosted from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Inkwell Book & Art Festival at the Legacy Commons Park, 930 East Ave Q-9.
A wide selection of used books — fiction, non-fiction and children’s books — will be available along with DVDs and CDs. Bags are purchased for $2, $4 or $8, then can be filled with as many books/items as one can fit in the bag.
Call 661-267-5600 or visit www.CityofPalmdale.org/Inkwell for details.
Boogie Woogie Mamas
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
QUARTZ HILL
Quartz Hill Woman’s Club
The Quartz Hill Woman’s club meets at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive in Lancaster.
For details or to confirm attendance, contact Becky Robinson at 661-839-5049.
