PALMDALE
AV Republican Women
Jong Lee, president of the Antelope Valley Republican Assembly, will be the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Republican Women’s monthly meeting, which takes place at noon Tuesday at the Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
Lee will speak about the banking system in the US.
Lunch is $30.
To make reservations, call 661-274-8533.
AARP Chapter No. 2195
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
