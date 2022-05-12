PALMDALE
Garcia to speak to GOP women
US Rep. Mike Garcia will be the guest speaker via Zoom as the Antelope Valley Republican Women meet at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20.
Call 661-274-8533 for reservations.
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decison-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
