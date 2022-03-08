LANCASTER
Genealogy group sets event
The Antelope Valley Genealogical Society will host a free online Zoom presentation at 7 p.m., Wednesday, for those interested in genealogy or anyone curious about starting their family history search. To connect to the event, enter the following into a Web browser address bar: https://www.avgenealogy.org/meeting
Call the group at 661-947-4558 for details..
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Beekeepers plan to meet
Antelope Valley Beekeepers will have their regular monthly meeting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, at Texas Cattle Company, 44206 10th St. West. For details, visit www.avbeekeepers.com or call 661-942-2822.
PALMDALE
Sister city group meets
The Association of Sister Cities of Palmdale meets at 6 p.m., every second and fourth Wednesday of the month, at the Larry Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway. For details, contact Palmdalesistercity@gmail.com or contact Sylvia at 661-400-5226.
Coffee 4 Vets is offered
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
