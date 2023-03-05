LANCASTER
Quilters to hear presentation
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 38F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible..
Windy and partly cloudy this evening. Mostly cloudy with diminishing winds after midnight. Low 38F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 5, 2023 @ 4:22 pm
LANCASTER
Quilters to hear presentation
Jennifer Houlden will present a trunk show and lecture via Zoom on “Creating Contrast in Your Quilts: Adding the WOW factor” at the Antelope Valley Quilt Association meeting at 5:30 p.m., Thursday at Lancaster United Methodist Church, 918 West Ave. J.
The quilting group, which meets on the second Thursday of every month, will also make plans for its upcoming show in May.
Call (661) 998-9290 or visit www.avqa.org for details.
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group convenes from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.