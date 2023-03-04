LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Meeting tackles spiritual emotion
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical, spiritual, emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks Lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
QUARTZ HILL
Get help with weight loss
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays in the Mayflower Gardens multi-purpose room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Saddle Up needs volunteers
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2023 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old.
To schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
