LANCASTER
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Veterans event is rescheduled
Due to the recent surge in COVID cases, the annual Evening of Community Support Vets 4 Veterans has been rescheduled for Friday. The event will be at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West. The entire process will remain the same, with large community sponsors maintaining their sponsorship commitments. To purchase tickets, become a sponsor, or donate an item to the silent auction, email info@avvets4veterans or call 833-532-2445.
Friends of Bill W. Club meetings set
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily. Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group. For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays, at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course, on Wednesdays, conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
