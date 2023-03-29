Palmdale, CA (93550)

Today

Windy with rain early. Decreasing clouds with mostly sunny skies by afternoon. High 52F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Rain showers, with winds diminishing overnight. Low 37F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.