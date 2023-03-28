LANCASTER
Center holds story hour
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m., Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Cancer support group gathers
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details about the group, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Health center seeks volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Nonprofit needs supplies
Bags4kids a nonprofit that helps foster children with basic necessities, is in need of hygiene items, socks, backpacks, school supplies, toys, books and all things for babies.
Donations can be dropped off at Bohn’s Printing, 656 West Lancaster Blvd., or Al’s Sew-n-Vac 904 West Lancaster Blvd.
Old Timers Barbecue coming
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Various self-help meetings planned
The Antelope Valley chapter of the Friends of Bill W. Club, 42545 Wall St., Unit 115, hosts various self-help meetings at noon daily.
Open meeting times are available for other groups, including Cocaine Anonymous, Gamblers Anonymous, Overeaters Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Alanon or any 12-step group.
For details, call Steven Nona at 661-942-9063.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing lessons planned
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays hosted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers.
Lessons are held from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free.
Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
For details, call 760-373-7632.
PALMDALE
Apply to help at Saddle Up
Saddle Up Therapeutic Riding Stable, 41455 20th St. West, is accepting volunteer applications for the 2023 session.
Volunteers must be at least 13 years old. Training is provided. Horse experience is not necessary.
For information or to schedule an appointment, email volunteersaddleup@gmail.com or call 661-267-2730.
Senior troupe wants dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
QUARTZ HILL
Registration open for parade
Registration is open for the 71st annual Almond Blossom Parade, which will be held April 15 along 50th Street West between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L-6.
The pet parade begins at 8 a.m., with the full parade starting at 9 a.m.
Visit www.quartzhillchamber.com to register.
