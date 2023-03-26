LANCASTER
Story hour at center planned
The Lancaster East Family History Center holds a weekly story hour and activities for children ages 4 to 10 at 4 p.m. Tuesdays at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 44330 27th St. East.
Parents and caregivers can find their roots while the children discover the world. The center is free to all members of the community.
Go to www.tinyurl.com/LancasterFHC to register.
Support available for cancer
Women Coping with Your Cancer Support Group holds in-person meetings at 10 a.m., Tuesdays at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West.
The group also meets via Zoom from 1 to 2:30 p.m., Thursdays.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Caregivers can get assistance
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss club to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays in the multi-purpose room at Mayflower Gardens, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
