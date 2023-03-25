PALMDALE
Fill-A-Bag Book Sale is today
A Fill-a-Bag Book Sale hosted by The Friends of the Palmdale City Library will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., today at the library, 700 East Palmdale Blvd.
A wide selection of gently used books — fiction, non-fiction and children’s books — will be available, along with DVDs and CDs.
Bags are purchased for $2, $4 or $8, then can be filled with as many books/items as one can fit in the bag. Call 661-267-5600 or visit www.cityofpalmdale.org/library for details.
LANCASTER
Church holds food giveaways
Agape Community Church, 1722 East Lancaster Blvd., holds a free grocery giveaway at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
For details, call 661-949-1912.
Seniors can learn pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Group discusses spiritual emotion
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical, spiritual, emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks Lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
