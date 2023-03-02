QUARTZ HILL
Registration open for parade
Registration is open for the 71st annual Almond Blossom Parade, which will be held April 15 along 50th Street West between Columbia Way (Avenue M) and Avenue L-6.
The pet parade begins at 8 a.m., with the full parade starting at 9 a.m.
Visit www.quartzhillchamber.com to register.
LANCASTER
Get help with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Old Timers Barbecue set
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be held from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LITTLEROCK
Equestrian center operating
The Littlerock Equestrian Center, 12237 East Ave. S-9, is open for horse boarding, training and riding lessons.
Call 661-506-9702 or visit littlerockequestriancenter.com for details.
