LANCASTER
Veterans plan community event
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
LANCASTER
Veterans plan community event
Vets 4 Veterans will hold their sixth annual Evening of Community Support today at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
The no-host bar opens at 5 p.m., with appetizers and wine-tasting available, as well as silent and dessert auctions. The presentation, music and dinner begin at 6 p.m.
Visit www.avvets4vets.org or email info@avvets4vets.org for details, tickets and sponsorship.
Pregnancy, babies celebrated
Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West, will hold an event to celebrate pregnancy and babies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
The event will include activities, free community resources, opportunity drawings and educational demonstrations.
Contact Yolanda Vargas at 661-471-0990 or Sylvia Simpson at 661-878-2819 for details.
Ex-military honored monthly
The Havens at Antelope Valley, 43051 15th St. West, is honoring its local veterans with breakfast burritos from 8 to 10 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Anyone interested in stopping by should RSVP to Christine Ellis at 661-723-8525 to ensure plenty of burritos are available.
Toastmasters gather in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters hold meetings from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
PALMDALE
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m. and the dance starts at 7:30.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.