PALMDALE
AARP chapter meets monthly
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE
AARP chapter meets monthly
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
Help available to cope with cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
LANCASTER
Talk addresses present struggles
First Church of Christ, Scientist, 44802 Fern Ave., is hosting a one-hour talk, “Why Everyone Is Needed,” at 3 p.m., Saturday.
James Shepherd will talk about current-day struggles.
The talk is being held in the church auditorium. Go to www.ChristianScienceAV.org or call 661-942-9926 for details.
Community event coming
Vets 4 Veterans will hold their sixth annual Evening of Community Support on Friday at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
The no-host bar opens at 5 p.m., with appetizers and wine-tasting available, as well as silent and dessert auctions. The presentation, music and dinner begin at 6 p.m.
Visit www.avvets4vets.org or email info@avvets4vets.org for details, tickets and sponsorship.
Vets honored every month
The Havens at Antelope Valley, 43051 15th St. West, is honoring its local veterans with breakfast burritos from 8 to 10 a.m., every third Friday of the month.
Anyone interested in stopping by should RSVP to Christine Ellis at 661-723-8525 to ensure plenty of burritos are available.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.