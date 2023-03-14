PALMDALE
AARP chapter meets this week
The Palmdale chapter of AARP No. 2195, which has served the Antelope Valley since 1975, meets at 1 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month at Legacy Commons Senior Center, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Eloise Adams at 661-723-3643.
LANCASTER
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m., today.
The group, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Get help with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m., Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Pregnancy, babies celebrated
Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West, will hold an event to celebrate pregnancy and babies from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday.
The event will include activities, free community resources, opportunity drawings and educational demonstrations.
Contact Yolanda Vargas at 661-471-0990 or Sylvia Simpson at 661-878-2819 for details.
LAKE LOS ANGELES
Neighborhood Watch to gather
The Lake Los Angeles Community Neighborhood and Business Watch group meets from 10 to 11 a.m. on the third Tuesday of the month at M&G’s Restaurant, 40134 170th St. East.
Deputies will be available for addressing questions.
