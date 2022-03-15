LANCASTER
GOP women meet
The Antelope Valley Republican Women will meet at noon, today, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive. Lunch is $20. Call 661-274-8533 for reservations.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St. For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
Clean up
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday. For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
PALMDALE
Coffee 4 Vets
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m., Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9. For details, call Phil Roberts at 661-802-8300.
TEHACHAPI
Square dancing
Learn to square dance during a 13-week course on Wednesdays conducted by the Tehachapi Gandy Dancers. Lesson are from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., at 500 East F St. Attire is casual; the first class is free. Email jsbergee@aol.com for details.
ROSAMOND
Animal facility needs volunteers
The Animal Education at Windswept Ranch, 1354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers to help with reopening in April.
Volunteers need to be at least 16 years old (13 with an adult or parent). They will be working with seasoned volunteers and help with animals, cutting carrots and helping with other needed tasks. Prior experience is not required, just the love of animals and willingness to learn. For details, contact windsweptranch@gmail.com, leave a message on Windswept Ranch’s Facebook or Instagram pages, or call 661-972-1901.
