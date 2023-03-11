PALMDALE
Discount animal adoption planned
The Palmdale Animal Control Center, 38550 Sierra Highway, will have a Saint Paw-trick’s Day discount adoption event from noon to 5 p.m., today.
The event is open to the public. No appointments are needed.
For details, call 661-575-2888.
LANCASTER
Veterans hold community event
Vets 4 Veterans will hold their sixth annual Evening of Community Support on Friday at the John P. Eliopulos Hellenic Center, 43404 30th St. West.
The no-host bar opens at 5 p.m., with appetizers and wine-tasting available, as well as silent and dessert auctions. The presentation, music and dinner begin at 6 p.m.
Visit www.avvets4vets.org or email info@avvets4vets.org for details, tickets and sponsorship.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., today at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Discuss emotions at event
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical, spiritual, emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Eat, raise funds at Elks Lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
