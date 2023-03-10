PALMDALE
Discount animal adoption planned
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Windy with morning showers evolving to a steady, soaking rain for the afternoon hours. High 57F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Showers early, then cloudy overnight. Low 52F. Winds SW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Higher wind gusts possible.
Updated: March 10, 2023 @ 10:06 am
PALMDALE
Discount animal adoption planned
The Palmdale Animal Control Center, 38550 Sierra Highway, will have a Saint Paw-trick’s Day discount adoption event from noon to 5 p.m., Saturday.
The event is open to the public. No appointments are needed.
For details, call 661-575-2888.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
LANCASTER
Toastmasters meet in person
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m., Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Church holds food giveaways
Agape Community Church, 1722 East Lancaster Blvd., holds a free grocery giveaway at 11 a.m. on the fourth Saturday of the month.
The event, which is open to the public, continues until all items are gone.
For details, call 661-949-1912.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.