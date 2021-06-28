QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays at Mayflower I chapel, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to dbush924@gmail.com or call 661-718-8452.
PALMDALE
Boogie Woogie Mamas seeking dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
Coffee 4 Vets offered at Scrambles
The Antelope Valley Veterans Community Action Coalition conducts a Coffee for Vets event from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays at Scrambles, 835 East Ave. Q-9.
For details, call Phil Roberts at (661) 802-8300.
LANCASTER
Iris & Daylily Society meeting
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environmen, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month in members’ gardens.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
Clean up with Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies, who meet on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
