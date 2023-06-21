PALMDALE
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Boogie Woogie Mamas
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Declutter Buddies
The Declutter Buddies gather at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
The group, which meets on the first and third Wednesdays of each month, will discuss decluttering lives in all areas including things, money, relationships and emotions.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
