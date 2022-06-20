LANCASTER
Conditioning set at YMCA
A Teen Athletic Conditioning program will begin at 8 a.m., today, at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA, 43001 10th St. West.
The event, which is for ages 13 to 17 years, is free. The 8 a.m. meetings will continue through July 29.
For details, call 661-723-9622.
Caregivers can get support
The Caregivers Support Group meets from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Tuesdays, at the Wesley Lancaster Adult Day Health Care, 858 West Jackman St.
The support group provides the opportunity for caregivers, family and friends to share feelings and concerns, and support each other in coping with the effects of chronic and progressive illnesses.
For details, call 661-948-1228, Ext. 705.
QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m., Mondays, in the Mayflower Gardens Multi-Purpose Room, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to Daveshirlc@aol.com or call 661-435-7241.
PALMDALE
Lee to speak to GOP women
Jong Lee from the Antelope Valley Republican Assembly will be the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Republican Women’s monthly meeting at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
Senior troupe seeks dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a senior women’s dance group, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
