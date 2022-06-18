LEONA VALLEY
Membership for Sertoma is open
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more through fundraising efforts, conducts breakfast meetings at 8 a.m., on either the first or third Saturday of the month, at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
ROSAMOND
Animal center needs volunteers
The Animal Education Center at Windswept Ranch, 11354 115th St. West, is looking for volunteers, on Saturdays, to help.
The ranch, a non-profit that has a variety of animals, is open to the public on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays.
The areas in which help is needed are cutting carrots, checking people in, helping in the petting zoo, etc. No experience is needed.
For details, call 661-972-1901 or leave a personal message on Windswept Ranch on Facebook or Instagram.
PALMDALE
Lee will speak to GOP women
Jong Lee from the Antelope Valley Republican Assembly will be the guest speaker at the Antelope Valley Republican Women’s monthly meeting at noon, Tuesday, at the Antelope Valley Country Club, 39800 Country Club Drive.
Lunch is $20.
For reservations, call 661-274-8533.
LANCASTER
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturday, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Eat, raise funds at Elks lodge
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, conducts a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon, Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes, with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Conditioning set at YMCA
A Teen Athletic Conditioning program will begin at 8 a.m., Monday, at the Antelope Valley Family YMCA, 43001 10th St. West.
The event, which is for ages 13 to 17 years, is free. The 8 a.m. meetings will continue, through July 29.
For details, call 661-723-9622.
