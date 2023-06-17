PALMDALE
Moose Lodge Bike Night
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
PALMDALE
Moose Lodge Bike Night
The Moose Riders are having a Bike Night with food, drinks, vendors, raffles and live entertainment from 4 to 10 p.m. today at the Palmdale Moose Lodge, 3101 East Ave. Q.
For details, call 661-947-6207.
LEONA VALLEY
Sertoma membership
Leona Valley Sertoma, a “service to mankind” nonprofit leadership group that wishes to help people who have hearing disabilities and more, through fundraising efforts, holds breakfast meetings at 8 a.m. on either the first or third Saturday of the month at Jack’s Place, 40352 90th St. West.
For details, go to www.leonavalleysertoma.org or call Jan at 661-270-9268.
LANCASTER
Iris & Daylily Society
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Antelope Acres Community Center, 8810 West Ave. E-8.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-3357 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Elks Lodge fundraiser
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
The event features a rotating group of four breakfast teams preparing dishes with mimosa and bloody Mary specials available.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.