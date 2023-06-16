PALMDALE
Moose Lodge Bike Night
The Moose Riders are having a Bike Night with food, drinks, vendors, raffles and live entertainment from 4 to 10 p.m. Saturday at the Palmdale Moose Lodge, 3101 East Ave. Q.
For details, call 661-947-6207.
Fun After Forty dance
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be dancing to ballroom music.
Email funafterfortypalmdale@gmail.com or go to funafter40.org for details.
LANCASTER
The Havens honors vets
The Havens at Antelope Valley, 43051 15th St. West, is honoring its local veterans with breakfast burritos from 8 to 10 a.m. every third Friday of the month.
Anyone interested in stopping by should RSVP to Christine Ellis at 661-723-8525 to ensure plenty of burritos are available.
Shoptalk Toastmasters
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m. Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Iris & Daylily Society
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, at Antelope Acres Community Center, 8810 West Ave. E-8.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
