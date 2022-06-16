PALMDALE
Cancer support group meets
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings, on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m., at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance on Fridays
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance, every Friday, at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first and third Fridays of each month is Country/Western-themed.
For details, call 661-526-3861.
LANCASTER
Group helps deal with emotions
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 7 to 8:30 p.m., Thursdays, in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Toastmasters meet virtually
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather via Zoom from 7 to 8 a.m., Fridays.
For details or for the Zoom link, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Rainbow Girls plan tea event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will present a Tea at 4 p.m., July 2, at The Rainbow House, 1656 West Ave. L-12.
The free admission includes the opportunity to create your own tea hat, tea service, a silent auction and frivolous activities. Shade is ample and a light dinner will be served.
For details or to RSVP, call Lucetta at 661-948-2476.
