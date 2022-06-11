LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls plan tea event
Lancaster Assembly No. 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will present a Tea at 4 p.m., July 2, at The Rainbow House, 1656 West Ave. L-12.
The free admission includes the opportunity to create your own tea hat, tea service, a silent auction and frivolous activities. Shade is ample and a light dinner will be served.
Rainbow is a nonprofit 501(3)c. Proceeds support the annual statewide service project, Pawsitive Teams, a nonprofit providing trained service dogs and support to those in need of such assistance.
For details or to RSVP, call Lucetta at 661-948-2476.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m., Saturdays, at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Emotion is topic of meetings
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical spiritual emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m., on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
