LANCASTER
Rainbow Girls
Updated: June 10, 2023 @ 5:04 am
Lancaster Assembly No 17, International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, will hold its annual tea at 3:30 p.m. today at the Rainbow House, 1656 West Ave. L-12.
The event will be in the house’s shaded areas. The free admission includes afternoon tea, decorating a tea hat or fan, a hat parade, basket auction, a light supper and plenty of conversation. Baskets are donated by local businesses and individuals. Auction proceeds will be donated to Banding Together, which provides music therapy to those with special needs.
Contact Lucetta at epkappers@verizon.net for details or to RSVP.
Pickleball lessons
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-3357 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
Revealing Truth
Revealing Truth, a metaphysical, spiritual, emotional discussion group, meets at 5 p.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of the month.
For details or location, call 661-723-9967.
Elks Lodge fundraiser
Lancaster Elks Lodge No. 1625, 240 East Ave. K, holds a weekly fundraiser from 9 a.m. to noon Sundays.
Call 661-942-1625 for details.
PALMDALE
Vets 4 Veterans Golf Tournament
Vets 4 Veterans’ Richard McGeary Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Monday at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
The event, which benefits local veterans, begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A $150 fee includes a round of golf, golf carts and buffet lunch. Players must pay in advance to guarantee a spot.
Go to www.avvets4veterans.org or email events@avvets@avvets4veterans.org to register.
