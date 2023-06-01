PALMDALE
Women Coping with Cancer
Women Coping with Cancer, a support group, holds meetings on Thursdays.
In-person meetings take place from 11 to 11:30 a.m. at Antelope Valley Partners for Health, 44226 10th St. West. Zoom meetings take place from 1 to 2:30 p.m.
Topics discussed will include new diagnosis, decision-making, being a caregiver, communicating with a doctor, problem-solving, getting informed and self care.
For details, call Carol Flores at 661-917-9134.
Fun After Forty dance
The Fun After Forty ballroom dance club holds a dance every Friday at Legacy Commons for Active Seniors, 930 East Ave. Q-9.
Lessons are at 6:30 p.m., and the dance starts at 7:30. Dress is business casual. The first Friday of each month is Country/Western-themed, with appropriate music and dress. The other Fridays will be a mix of whatever music is requested, Ballroom or Country.
For details, call 661-526-3861 and leave a message.
Vets 4 Veterans Golf Tournament
Vets 4 Veterans’ Richard McGeary Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on June 12 at Rancho Vista Golf Club, 3905 Club Rancho Drive.
The event, which benefits local veterans, begins with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. A $150 fee includes a round of golf, golf carts and buffet lunch. Players must wear golf attire and soft spikes and they must pay in advance to guarantee a spot.
Go to www.avvets4veterans.org or email events@avvets@avvets4veterans.org to register.
LANCASTER
High Desert Ukulele Club
The High Desert Ukulele Club holds meetings from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on the second Tuesday of the month at Greenhouse Café, 1169 Commerce Center Drive.
Participants are urged to bring their own ukuleles.
For details or to join, call Mike Lemos at 661-435-9150.
Emotions Anonymous
Emotions Anonymous, a self-help group to assist in dealing with emotions, meets from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Thursdays in Lancaster.
For details and meeting location, call 661-723-9967.
Shoptalk Toastmasters
The Shoptalk Toastmasters gather from 7:10 to 8:30 a.m. Fridays.
For details and meeting location, contact Larry Coltin (lcoltin@malibucanyonwealth.com) or Brenda Yardeen (661-810-6165).
Old Timers Barbecue
The Antelope Valley’s 94th annual Old Timers Barbecue will be from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 15 in the Van Dam Pavilion at the Antelope Valley Fairgrounds, 2550 West Ave. H.
Barbecue will be served from noon to 2 p.m. Cost is $20 for adults and $5 for children. Parking is free.
Visit www.oldtimersbbqav.com or email oldtimersbbqav@gmail.com for details.
Health center volunteers
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
