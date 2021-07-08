QUARTZ HILL
Weight loss support group to meet
The Take Off Pounds Sensibly Club No. 0572 meets at 10 a.m. Mondays at Mayflower I chapel, 6570 West Ave. L-12.
For details, send email to dbush924@gmail.com or call 661-718-8452.
PALMDALE
Boogie Woogie Mamas seeking dancers
The Boogie Woogie Mamas, a dance group for seniors, is still active and looking for mature women who want to learn to dance.
Experience is not necessary. Classes are available for all levels.
For details, call Sue Gardner at 661-400-2748.
LANCASTER
Legion post raising funds for veterans
Antelope Valley Legion Post 311, 44335 40th St. East, at Avenue J, will onduct a fiesta at 4 p.m. July 18 to raise funds for veterans.
The available food will include tacos, empanadas and posole. Games such as piñata, three-legged race and cornhole are planned, as are raffles.
For details, contact the legion post at 661-946-1919, or its commander, Doug Cook, at 661-810-3391.
Iris & Daylily Society meeting
The Hi Desert Iris & Daylily Society, which promotes growing iris, daylilies and drought tolerant plants suitable for the desert environment, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. on the third Saturday of each month in members’ gardens.
For details and for meeting details, email mwkiger@msn.com or call 661-305-8585.
The High Desert Regional Health Center, 335 East Ave. I, seeks volunteers for the gift shop.
For details, call 661-471-4138.
Seniors can play pickleball
Learn to play pickleball, a modified form of paddle tennis, at a players group that meets from 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park, 43063 10th St. West.
Call 661-943-8881 or visit www.usapa.org for details.
